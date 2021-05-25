No matter where Viola Ford Fletcher has lived over the last 100 years – Claremore, Okla., California, Bartlesville, Okla., or now back in Tulsa – the lights inside her home stay on from sundown to sunrise. Thoughts of a frantic escape from unspeakable hatred and violence still disrupt her peace.



“Every night. Every day.”



Fletcher says that’s how frequently she recalls the horrific 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and her family’s nighttime ride in a horse-drawn buggy to narrowly get out of town before an infernal mob descended upon their home.



“I hardly sleep at night. I don’t sleep in the dark,” said the 107-year-old Fletcher, one of only three living survivors of the massacre. “I don’t have it as bad now as I did then, but it stays with me. You would think when I get older it would pass, but it doesn’t.”



Viola’s family moved to Oklahoma right after statehood in 1907 and eventually made its way up to Tulsa. Fletcher’s mother, Lucinda Ellis, had already given birth to five of Viola’s seven siblings before May 10, 1914, when Viola came into the world. Her father, John Wesley Ford, was a sharecropper. A feudal existence for a Black family in the 1920s, sharecropping was an all hands on deck arrangement for the Ford family, meaning Viola and her siblings worked instead of attending school as children. They pulled cotton, corn, greens, beans and potatoes out of the dirt, and all were used to try and elevate their standard of living.



“Whatever the ground grows,” said Viola, known these days as Mother Fletcher. “All the children, we all helped.”



That work ethic was in the atmosphere in their neighborhood of Greenwood, situated on the north side of Tulsa where Black-owned businesses thrived, the people rallied in support of one another and residents looked out for the needs of their neighbors. Around 11,000 people inhabited Greenwood, which was separated from white Tulsa as segregation was firmly the law of the land.



In Greenwood, Black people walked to church, ate at restaurants, saw the doctor and visited the local theater. When it came time and a loved one moved on, they called on the services of the undertaker, yet another of the Black-owned institutions that helped Greenwood become a self-sustaining community.



“We were enjoying living here. It was real nice up and down Greenwood,” said Fletcher. “We had churches and restaurants and parks and playgrounds and stores. Just everything you needed in a neighborhood. We were real proud of that. Everybody was happy and satisfied.”