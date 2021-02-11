No one in Oklahoma City has a cleaner, warmer or better-smelling garage than Marshelle Walker. The only oil slicks are olive, and all the tools typically have some sort of delicious cake batter on them. Thanks to the passing of the Home Bakers Act, Desserts by Marshelle has been hosting cooking classes, preparing catering orders and making neighbors jealous since 2013.



Walker is a former business executive, working 26 years in telecommunications in New Orleans, Mississippi and Arizona before returning home to Oklahoma City. She wiped her hands of the corporate world and returned to her roots, starting her own bakery business from her home. Many contractors perused her garage and one finally got the vision for the space, which includes a separate entrance, a restroom and an 8-foot kitchen counter. The 400-square-foot baking studio can host up to 10 people for classes, including children as young as 6 years old.



“I have this long history of love with food. That's what has always relaxed me,” Walker said. “It's hard work, but it is what I truly want to do and I've always wanted to do.”



These days, with her 7-year-old granddaughter swinging by as a frequent co-chef, Walker looks back fondly at herself at that young age. She used to spend hours going through baking cookbooks and trying out intricate recipes alongside her mother, who was an executive chef and the first black female chef for Sheraton Hotels.



“The kids in the neighborhood were eating hot dogs and hamburgers,” said Walker. “We would come home to Beef Wellington and kumquat salad.”



Patrons of Desserts by Marshelle learn to cook a main dish, a side dish and a dessert in a two-hour time frame with a pre-planned menu, tailored to their palates. The two full kitchens in her home are perpetually in motion so she can complete catering orders and provide desserts to sell at a variety of locations in the metro area, from the Oklahoma City Public Farmer’s Market to A&R Beef Provisions in Goldsby to 3J Farms in Blanchard. Recently, she hired her first part-time employee.



“He's learning entrepreneurship from the ground up as well because he's getting to see what it takes to put everything together – from the labeling, the packaging, the product knowledge, the setup, and when we go deliver to the locations, merchandising,” said Walker. “It's a full spectrum job.”



All of her desserts are made from scratch and arrive fresh. Organization, attention to detail and a love for making food from the heart are the only other requirements. Be it a lemon cucumber cake with a gin buttercream frosting or a blueberry-goat cheese-basil hand pie, Walker aims to “build an empire one cup of flour at a time.”



