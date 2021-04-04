In February of 2021, Brown got his engines revved in the G League bubble in Orlando with the Oklahoma City Blue, where racked up averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds (including 6.0 offensive rebounds) and 1.9 blocks per game. Those performances earned him slots on the All-NBA G-League First Team and G-League All-Defensive team.



“It's been good to see him kind of rock out a little bit,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during Brown’s G-League rampage.

With that experience fresh in his rearview mirror, Brown has hit the ground running with the Thunder thanks to all of the on-court action he can soak up. Since joining the Thunder rotation fully after the All-Star Break, Brown is playing 27 precious minutes per night and racking up a double-double average – 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds. In just his 16th game with the Thunder, against Boston, Brown matched his total minutes all year in Portland with 33 and put up a staggering 21-point, 23-rebound effort.



“I’m just a player that plays hard and does everything that is asked of me to do. I’m very into the game,” said Brown. “This is what I love to do. I can’t really see myself doing anything else. Not saying that I can’t, but I just don’t want to.”



That matter of fact, all about work approach is the reason Brown has popped during these last 11 games in Oklahoma City. That mindset was borne from the unique circumstance of watching his father – a single father – approach his job as a construction worker in New York City with dedication every day. With each practice rep attacked, weight hoisted, and film clip studied, Brown has his father Malcolm’s relentlessness in mind.



“My dad was just a great influence because he told me anything in life that I wanted, I had to work hard for it,” Brown said. “Just watching him do that, day in and day out, I realized that’s an actual fact because I’m seeing him do it every single day.”



“I just took that principal philosophy to my basketball and he’s definitely been my main influence and main inspiration as far as my game being the way it is right now,” said Brown. “Just hard working, and no excuses type of game.”

Brown’ basketball IQ as a player jumps off the floor and his brightness as a person carries through his voice. He speaks succinctly about pick-and-roll coverages, about understanding opposing personnel and his need to find openings on the floor on offense. His Queens accent barrels through the microphone like so many of his hard-charging rolls to the rim. Always a studious sort, Brown also flourished as a youngster when he picked up a basketball – giving himself two main outlets for his energy.



“For the most part my head was really in the books,” Brown grinned, “and just playing basketball.”



“It was just something that I just loved to do so much that it just took over video games, it took over reading, it took over playing in the house and stuff,” Brown said. “Everything that I was doing and watching and reflecting was just basketball. So, I fell in love with it like that.”