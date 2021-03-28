Thunder Signs Moses Brown to Multi-Year Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 28, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Moses Brown to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Brown has appeared in 16 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, registering averages of 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.13 blocks in 17.5 minutes per contest, shooting 61.9 percent from the field. The Queens, N.Y. native was also named to the All-NBA G League First Team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team after he appeared in 14 games (all starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue this year and averaged 18.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes per contest, shooting 54.9 percent.

The UCLA product was originally signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder on Dec. 9, 2020 after spending the 2019-20 season as a two-way player for the Portland Trail Blazers.