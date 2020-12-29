Thunder and OU Health Physicians Launch Kids Zone at Home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2020 - The Oklahoma City Thunder and OU Health Physicians today announced a new initiative to help kids stay active and healthy at home through the Kids Zone at Home presented by OU Health Physicians. The new program will build upon a robust partnership between the Thunder and OU Health Physicians, and bring the Kids Zone experience to young Thunder fans across the region.



“OU Health Physicians and the Thunder share many core values, excellence and innovation chief among them. The pandemic environment has challenged all of us to reach well beyond the ‘usual’ in our efforts to build and enrich the community,” said John P. Zubialde, President of OU Health Physicians and Executive Dean of OU College of Medicine. “Partnering with the OKC Thunder, we continue to dedicate significant resources to ensure our young people are supported in meaningful ways that help them cope with these extreme circumstances and help direct their vision to a hopeful future.”



Parents of Thunder fans ages 6-14 can to enter to win a Kids Zone at Home activity kit each month. The kits are equipped with a jump rope, water bottle, headband, socks and practice cones to complete designated activities at home. Also included is an activity card for kids to record their accomplishments and data, which can be submitted for a chance to win the grand prize - a customized Thunder jersey. Additionally, each kit comes with a special video message from Rumble the Bison and Thunder emcee, Malcolm Tubbs.



One hundred winners will be selected each month to receive an at-home kit, and fans will be notified prior to shipment. For more information and to enter to win a Kids Zone at Home kit, visit okcthunder.com/kidszone or download the Thunder Mobile App.



As the official healthcare partner of the Thunder, OU Health provides expertise and resources to help support the Thunder medical staff in creating elite conditions for player training, treatment and care. OU Health and the Thunder work together on advocacy and public education to drive awareness on health issues, most recently surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.



OU HEALTH PHYSICIANS

With nearly one million patient visits per year, OU Health Physicians provides healthcare with a depth and breadth of expertise that is unmatched in the region. Locations range from the Oklahoma Health Center in downtown Oklahoma City to 23 total clinics in the Oklahoma City area, Edmond and Midwest City. In the Tulsa area, 300 physicians and specialists provide clinical care at five OU Health Physicians clinics. Most providers also serve as faculty of the OU College of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, training the next generation of physicians. For more information, visit ouhealth.com.

