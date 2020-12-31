Game Day Connection

Pelicans in the Paint — New Orleans will pack the paint on defense and as a result, have allowed the second fewest points in the lane per game with the help of big men like former Thunder player Steven Adams and forward Zion Williamson. Generating quality looks on offense for OKC will require consistent ball movement and a balanced floor.

A NYE Tradition — OKC has a longstanding tradition and an impressive history when playing on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder holds an overall 10-2 record and has played all 12 contests at home.

All Eyes on B.I. — Pelicans’ forward Brandon Ingram is one of only four players in the league to average at least 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game. It will take a disciplined effort from all five players on the floor to limit and contest looks from the league’s reigning Most Improved Player.