The 76ers (35-25) will close a two-game road trip Tuesday in Brooklyn, visiting the Nets (24-37).

The Sixers seek their third consecutive victory after an impressive outing Sunday in Dallas, beating the Mavericks (34-27), 120-116.

Tobias Harris led his team in scoring (28 pts, 5 reb) as five sixers finished in double-figures en route to the victory.

“Tobias Harris was balling out tonight,” Tyrese Maxey (24 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl) said postgame. “He was very inspirational tonight.”

Maxey added that Harris’ impact on this Sixers team transcends on-court play.

“He stays even-keeled,” Maxey said. “He’s even-steven all the time. His vibrations are really high, even when he’s not shooting the ball great. He’s been great the last two games, and I expect nothing but for him to keep it going.”

Sunday’s win marked the second straight victory in as many opportunities for the starting unit of Maxey, Harris, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, and Mo Bamba. That unit won its first game as the starters on Friday, a 121-114 win over Charlotte in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers took the first matchup of the season with the Nets, a 121-99 win Nov. 19 in Brooklyn. The Nets won the second meeting, 136-121, Feb. 3 in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid (who remains out, left knee meniscus surgery) was the Sixers’ leading scorer in the first matchup, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Tyrese Maxey notched a 25-point, 10-assist double-double in the win.

Maxey was Philadelphia’s leading scorer in the second matchup, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Nets will host the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after losing to Memphis, 106-102, Monday at home.

Mikal Bridges continues to lead Brooklyn in scoring this season, averaging 21.2 points per game, plus 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Cam Thomas is averaging 20-plus points for the first time in his career (year three), contributing 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Thomas, however, has missed the past four games due to a right ankle/midfoot sprain.

Thomas, along with Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement), and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) were out Monday versus Memphis.

SIXERS INJURY REPORT



Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) are out Tuesday. Cameron Payne (illness) is questionable.

SUNDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 3-for-6 shooting from deep, plus five rebounds in his 35 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey excelled in front of his hometown crowd, finishing with 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting, plus two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He made all seven of his free throw attempts and played a total of 39 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre led the bench unit with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block in 26 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Oubre on Harris’ steady presence in the locker room:

“Tobias stays strong and firm in who he is. He’s always professional. We always can look to him as inspiration to get back on track.”

