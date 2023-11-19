In the playoffs, it’s been more of the same, as the Sixers seem to be just too much for a franchise that has moved from New York to New Jersey and then back again, but now reside in a different borough. The teams have met in the postseason three times (1979, 1984, and 2019) before the 2022-23 season, with the 76ers holding an 8-4 advantage through 12 games

One big reason for the 76ers’ obvious advantage came in 1976; As the Nets transitioned from the ABA to the NBA, they allowed the Sixers to purchase the $3 million contract of Basketball Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving to cover the expansion fee. In the 11 seasons in which the Erving-led 76ers played the Nets, the team went 38-22, equaling a commanding 63.3% winning percentage. (They also swept the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in 1979.)

Another member of the 1983 NBA Champion 76ers has made his mark against the Nets, too; Hall of Fame point guard Mo Cheeks recorded a career high in assists (21) on October 30, 1982.

Since the 80’s, many other Philadelphia legends have had an impact on this rivalry, including Charles Barkley, who grabbed more than 500 rebounds in his time as a 76er against the Nets, and Allen Iverson, who scored 25+ in 25 different games.