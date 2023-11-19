Matchup History
The Nets and 76ers, Atlantic Division rivals, face off four times each year; twice in South Philadelphia and twice in Brooklyn. Their first matchup of the 2023-24 season was on November 19 in Brooklyn, resulting in a Sixers win 121-99. Embiid, Maxey, and Melton combined for 78 points. The Nets took the win in their second matchup of the season on February 3. The 76ers host the Nets on April 14. They visit Brooklyn again on March 5.
The Sixers took all four 2022-23 regular season matchups against the Nets and hold a commanding lead when it comes to their all-time history, too, having bested the former American Basketball Association (ABA) squad 124 times through 212 games.
In the playoffs, it’s been more of the same, as the Sixers seem to be just too much for a franchise that has moved from New York to New Jersey and then back again, but now reside in a different borough. The teams have met in the postseason three times (1979, 1984, and 2019) before the 2022-23 season, with the 76ers holding an 8-4 advantage through 12 games
One big reason for the 76ers’ obvious advantage came in 1976; As the Nets transitioned from the ABA to the NBA, they allowed the Sixers to purchase the $3 million contract of Basketball Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving to cover the expansion fee. In the 11 seasons in which the Erving-led 76ers played the Nets, the team went 38-22, equaling a commanding 63.3% winning percentage. (They also swept the Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in 1979.)
Another member of the 1983 NBA Champion 76ers has made his mark against the Nets, too; Hall of Fame point guard Mo Cheeks recorded a career high in assists (21) on October 30, 1982.
Since the 80’s, many other Philadelphia legends have had an impact on this rivalry, including Charles Barkley, who grabbed more than 500 rebounds in his time as a 76er against the Nets, and Allen Iverson, who scored 25+ in 25 different games.
