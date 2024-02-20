The 76ers officially signed Darius Bazley from their G League affiliate - the defending-champion Delaware Blue Coats - to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.
- A former first-round pick and experienced NBA player, Bazley is still only 23 years old after entering the league just after his 19th birthday.
- The 6-foot-9 left-hander is from Brockton, Massachusetts, but moved to Cincinnati, Ohio when he was seven and did not play college basketball after his prep career.
- He was a consensus five-star recruit and a 2018 McDonald’s All-American.
- Bazley was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz before being acquired by Memphis, and ultimately the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- In 228 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Phoenix (221 with OKC), Bazley averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.
- Bazley started 118 of his 221 games with the Thunder from 2019-23 and scored an NBA career-high 29 points on March 13, 2022 against Memphis.
- The Phoenix Suns acquired Bazley from Oklahoma City in Feb. 2023 in exchange for Dario Šarić and a 2029 second-round pick.
- Bazley played with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023 preseason and scored eight points (2-2 3fg, 2-2 ft) against the Sixers.
- The Delaware Blue Coats (PHI) acquired Bazley in a Dec. 8 trade with the Wisconsin Herd (MIL).
- Through 24 total G League games (showcase + regular season) with the Blue Coats, Bazley holds averages of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest.
- On Dec. 20 at the G League Showcase in Orlando, Bazley posted a career-high 43 points (15-24 fg, 5-11 3fg, 4-6 ft) with 18 rebounds, three steals, and six blocks in a win over the Texas Legends (DAL).
- He recorded eight blocked shots - a G League single game-high this season - against the College Park Skyhawks (ATL) on Jan. 10.
- Bazley recently participated in the G League ‘Up Next’ All-Star game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and Delaware currently sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 12-6 record.