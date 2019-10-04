WHAT TO WATCH FOR AT SUNDAY'S BLUE AND WHITE SCRIMMAGE

Large portions of Thunder practices so far have been conducted behind closed doors, but through interviews our okcthunder.com reporters Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson have gleaned some insight of what fans may see on Sunday.

This Thunder roster is full of versatile players, positionless-type players who have the ability to impact the game on multiple levels on both sides of the floor. With their hard work put in during the off season, Hamidou Diallo, Terrance Ferguson, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, and Abdel Nader all have the chance to be utilized in various situations and garner playing time by showcasing the ways in which they’ve worked on their game. Sunday’s scrimmage poses as an opportunity for players like these to show their expanded game and the ways they can make a difference on the floor. Different player combinations will be tested as well as multiple offensive and defensive tactics and as a result, an opportunity arises for players to show how they can be effective in various scenarios and certain situations.

Specific skill sets shining through. High pick and roll with Paul and Adams will likely be a fixture of Thunder offensive sets, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder will also be handling the ball a significant portion of time. Gallinari and Mike Muscala will be floor stretchers, as will swingman Terrance Ferguson. Abdel Nader, Deonte Burton and Hamidou Diallo have both taken steps forward this summer, bringing energy to both ends of the floor and in transition. Nerlens Noel and Justin Patton provide rim protection and length in the middle. Rookie Darius Bazley is a bit of a wildcard, a skilled forward who has a nice feel for the game. It’s also possible that Andre Roberson will play some public minutes for the first time since January of 2018.



As a reminder, the Blue and White Scrimmage begins at Noon C.T. and will be streamed live on @okcthunder Facebook and Twitter platforms in addition to the Thunder Mobile App and okcthunder.com.



“Practice has been competitive. After you practice with against each other so much, you can’t wait to go against someone else,” said Paul. “Sunday will be great.”