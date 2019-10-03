TRAINING CAMP: DIGGING INTO DEFENSE

The second day of camp gave the squad a chance to dig a little deeper into those defensive looks, testing out various coverages with different player combinations.



“I think just based on who you’re playing against and your opponent, you’ve got to be able to do multiple things,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “I don’t think you can just play with one defense. You got to be able to do multiple things. And actually, that was part of the stuff that we did defensively today. We worked on some coverages yesterday and worked on different coverages today.”



Players like Andre Roberson, Chris Paul and Terrance Ferguson can offer their noted defensive prowess in the back court to help disrupt well-oiled offenses and force turnovers with Steven Adams as the defensive anchor in the paint.



“I think we’ve got guys that don’t necessarily have the kind of length that maybe we had last year, but hopefully getting Andre back helps with some of that,” Donovan said. “Terrance, I think, has always been a really good defender. He gives great effort, he’s a year older. Hopefully he gets better from that. Chris Paul’s been on the all-defensive team and he’s very, very smart and bright and a physical defensive player.”



“So, we have guys that maybe do it in a little bit of a different way, but I still think that’s got to be our goal, to establish an identity defensively. Steven is really good anchoring a defense and he obviously gives you rim protection and he gives you size at the basket. So, I think that that’s something that we got to keep building out as they get more and more comfortable playing with one another.”



