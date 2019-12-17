All season long, the Thunder has faced conservative defenses. Opposing five-man units have sagged into the lane when defending pick and rolls, using a rim protector to ward off darting Thunder guards and dashing big men as they tried to carve out angles in the paint. That type of defense is called a “drop coverage” among NBA types and it is often employed against squads like the Thunder that run endless numbers of pick and rolls near the elbows and the top of the key.



Tonight against the Chicago Bulls, for the first time this season the Thunder faced an entirely different type of defense - a hyper-aggressive, swarming, trapping, blitzing group that used its length and athleticism to wall off passing lanes. In the first half, the arms of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr. and other young Bulls stayed up high deflecting countless balls as the Thunder tried to bail out of Chicago’s traps with a bounce pass to the middle of the floor or a skip pass across the court.



Coming into the game the Bulls led the NBA in steals and were near the very top of the league in points scored off turnovers. Chicago nearly matched their game averages in the first quarter, forcing 9 turnovers that led to 18 points. The Thunder struggled to complete those pocket passes to Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel and fared even worse when trying to skip the ball to shooters like Danilo Gallinari and Terrance Ferguson. The ball couldn’t make it through the sea of hands and the Bulls were off to the races more often than not.



Down by as many as 26, the Thunder needed to get crafty and do it in a hurry. Tempo and speed are always critical to OKC’s offensive flow, but tonight it was even more pronounced. In the first half the best offensive possessions came when Dennis Schröder got a full head of steam in semi-transition and blew by unsuspecting Chicago defenders before their shell was set. Using those moments as a template, the Thunder manufactured some speed in the halfcourt.



In the third quarter, Chris Paul started working his conductor’s baton, getting the Thunder into double-high screen pick and rolls with Gallinari and Adams, which confused the Bulls defense. What resulted were some open jumpers and easy layups at the rim. Chicago reacted, or perhaps over-reacted, to the Thunder’s third quarter flurry, which ended with an 11-2 burst to make it a 10-point game heading into the final frame.