Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner



Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Fire Chief Nocona Cook of the Cloud Chief Fire Department with a celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Cook was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of February and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Nuggets game on Feb. 21.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Cook with a donation to the Cloud Chief Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Cloud Chief Fire Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fifth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO:

Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Fire Chief Nocona Cook, members of the Cloud Chief Fire Department and Cloud Chief and Cordell communities.

WHAT:

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Nocona Cook for his work as a Fire Chief with the Cloud Chief Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 12 p.m.

WHERE:

Cloud Chief Fire Department

23253 E. 1216 Rd.

Cordell, Oklahoma 73632

