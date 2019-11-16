Darius Bazley
Jerk Chicken Thighs with Dirty Rice and Sautéed Asparagus
Ingredients
For 2 portions
4 organic boneless, skinless chicken thighs
4 tablespoons salt-free jerk style seasoning (mystery seasoning)
1 ½ cups cooked brown or wild rice
1 bunch organic asparagus
4 tablespoons grass-fed butter
4 tablespoons olive or avocado oil, plus extra for frying capers
1 lemon, juiced
Splash of heavy cream
1 French baguette
1 small yellow onion, small diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 oz chicken stock
2 tablespoons agave-
2 tablespoons capers
4 oz marinated artichokes, chopped
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 bunch scallions, sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Marinate chicken thighs in half of the jerk style seasoning, agave, salt and pepper and half of the olive oil.
- In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter and sauté half of the onions until translucent, add half of the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add all of the cooked rice, half of the scallions, the remaining jerk seasoning, 2 oz chicken stock and heat through. Reserve until plating.
- Grill chicken thighs until they reach an internal temperature of 165. Hold for plating.
- Slice the woody ends from the asparagus, and slice remaining into half inch bias cuts. In a skillet, melt remaining butter and add asparagus. Sauté until tender, season with salt + pepper and lemon juice. Remove from skillet and hold for plating.
- In the same skillet, then add remaining olive oil, and onions. Sauté until tender and slightly caramelized, add garlic and continue cooking for 1 minute more. Once the garlic is fragrant, add the chopped artichokes and heavy cream. Cook until thick, maybe 1 to 2 minutes. Season to taste and then hold for plating.
- Slice baguette into ¼ slices, brush with a little oil and then grill. Spread remaining butter over top.
- Drain capers and dry with a paper towel, fry until crisp.
Deonte Burton
Barrios Chicken Thighs with Pasta Marinara
Ingredients
For 2 portions
1 lb chicken thighs
½ pound spaghetti noodles
1½ cups marinara
2 oz capers
2 tablespoons barrios seasoning
½ pound mozzarella cheese
1 loaf baguette
¼ pound butter
2 cloves garlic
¼ cup agave
½ cup chicken stock
Instructions
- Marinate chicken with barrios seasoning. Grill chicken for marks, then place in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
- Cook spaghetti noodles in boiling hot water for eight minutes until soft, then strain water.
- Combine chicken stock, agave and marinara sauce and warm up in a sauté pan on the oven; use some for the noodles, some for the chicken.
- Slice baguette into thick slices, then grill mark them. Melt butter and garlic together, then brush grill-marked baguette.
- Slice mozzarella, place on top of chicken when it is done. Melt cheese on for four minutes in the oven.
- Fry capers, then put on top of dish.