Jerk Chicken Thighs with Dirty Rice and Sautéed Asparagus

Ingredients

For 2 portions
4 organic boneless, skinless chicken thighs
4 tablespoons salt-free jerk style seasoning (mystery seasoning)
1 ½ cups cooked brown or wild rice
1 bunch organic asparagus
4 tablespoons grass-fed butter
4 tablespoons olive or avocado oil, plus extra for frying capers
1 lemon, juiced
Splash of heavy cream
1 French baguette
1 small yellow onion, small diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 oz chicken stock
2 tablespoons agave-
2 tablespoons capers
4 oz marinated artichokes, chopped
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 bunch scallions, sliced
Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Marinate chicken thighs in half of the jerk style seasoning, agave, salt and pepper and half of the olive oil.
  2. In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter and sauté half of the onions until translucent, add half of the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add all of the cooked rice, half of the scallions, the remaining jerk seasoning, 2 oz chicken stock and heat through. Reserve until plating.
  3. Grill chicken thighs until they reach an internal temperature of 165. Hold for plating.
  4. Slice the woody ends from the asparagus, and slice remaining into half inch bias cuts. In a skillet, melt remaining butter and add asparagus. Sauté until tender, season with salt + pepper and lemon juice. Remove from skillet and hold for plating.
  5. In the same skillet, then add remaining olive oil, and onions. Sauté until tender and slightly caramelized, add garlic and continue cooking for 1 minute more. Once the garlic is fragrant, add the chopped artichokes and heavy cream. Cook until thick, maybe 1 to 2 minutes. Season to taste and then hold for plating.
  6. Slice baguette into ¼ slices, brush with a little oil and then grill. Spread remaining butter over top.
  7. Drain capers and dry with a paper towel, fry until crisp.

Barrios Chicken Thighs with Pasta Marinara

Ingredients

For 2 portions
1 lb chicken thighs
½ pound spaghetti noodles
1½ cups marinara
2 oz capers
2 tablespoons barrios seasoning
½ pound mozzarella cheese
1 loaf baguette
¼ pound butter
2 cloves garlic
¼ cup agave
½ cup chicken stock

Instructions

  1. Marinate chicken with barrios seasoning. Grill chicken for marks, then place in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
  2. Cook spaghetti noodles in boiling hot water for eight minutes until soft, then strain water.
  3. Combine chicken stock, agave and marinara sauce and warm up in a sauté pan on the oven; use some for the noodles, some for the chicken.
  4. Slice baguette into thick slices, then grill mark them. Melt butter and garlic together, then brush grill-marked baguette.
  5. Slice mozzarella, place on top of chicken when it is done. Melt cheese on for four minutes in the oven.
  6. Fry capers, then put on top of dish.

