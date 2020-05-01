Through Danilo’s Eyes

On Thursday, Danilo Gallinari joined the Thunder Basketball Universe podcast to share his unique perspective on the coronavirus. The native Italian discussed the effects on his family overseas and in Denver, and how he’s choosing to remain positive through the most uncertain of times.

Danilo Gallinari had a unique point of view as the trajectory of the coronavirus unfolded throughout the United States. As an NBA veteran, a restaurant owner and a native of one of the hardest hit areas, northern Italy, the effects of the pandemic have impacted him on multiple fronts.



Gallinari’s home country had been battling the pandemic before the NBA went on hiatus and stay at home orders were in place. He had been tracking the severity of the pandemic for weeks while the team was on road trips and in the heat of the season. So on March 11, when the NBA declared that the Thunder’s home game against the Utah Jazz be postponed and later suspended the season, Gallinari’s thoughts shifted to the coronavirus.



“Everything hit me when we stopped the game,” Gallinari said Thursday on the Thunder Basketball Universe podcast. “That’s when my mind started thinking about ‘Oh, this is going to be big’ and ‘this is related to the virus.’ ”



As a veteran on the Thunder roster, he looked to offer as much leadership as he could to his teammates in the locker room by answering questions. Although still unsure of what the outcome would look like, Gallinari was no stranger to what the virus was capable of.



Since the hiatus began, the wake of the pandemic hasn’t slowed down for Gallinari. While he remains in Oklahoma City, his family is scattered across the globe facing different realities due to COVID-19.



Gallinari’s brother and father are in Denver, running the restaurant he owns. Over the course of the pandemic, like many establishments, the restaurant has had to shift strictly to deliveries and takeout as social distancing measures heightened. The duo works six days a week to sustain business and fulfill orders and on several occasions, making special food deliveries to hospitals in the area.



“It’s great because we are in a position to help people that need to eat. At the same time business-wise it’s not good for any restaurant. It’s a tough business already but especially in this situation, it’s tough for everybody,” Gallinari said.



Meanwhile, over eight thousand miles away, Gallinari’s mother is in Italy along with his grandparents. Due to restrictions within the country, his mother is unable to see family nearby and must stay at home except for short walks around her building. Admittedly, it has been tough knowing that his mother is by herself and unable to see her parents but as Gallinari noted, the most important thing is that everyone is in good health.



While it’s been over four months since Danilo has seen his mother in person, daily calls and video chats help to ease the pain a little bit because “at the end of the day, all mom wants is to look at you every day even if it’s on a screen.”



If a day goes by where there isn’t a call between the two, Gallinari said he gets a subtle text the next day from his mom wondering what is going on. Because of this, even if there isn’t much to talk about, Gallinari makes sure his mom always gets a call.



“We find ways to talk about stuff every day … with your mom, you always find ways to talk about stuff,” Gallinari said.



All the while, the Thunder sharpshooter remains optimistic that the world will get through this. From joking with his teammates on video calls to donating testing kits to the Oklahoma City Health Department, Gallinari’s focus is on the good.



“You only get one life, right? One life is way too short to be pessimistic, so you’ve got to be positive and optimistic,” Gallinari said. “You don’t have time to put yourself down or think about negative stuff.”



This is the mantra that Gallinari holds dearly in every facet of his life right now – as a player, a business owner and a son. It’s something he has tried to impart to everyone, including his mom.



“We’re going to get through it,” Gallinari said. “Sooner or later, we are going to get through it.”