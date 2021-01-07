“The game is blending into more and more of a position-less game. Hopefully we're kind of flowing up the floor in kind of a position-less manner,” said Daigneault before the season began. “Just like we can at times have three guards on the court, I also think there's times where we could have no traditional guards on the floor.”



Daigneault wasn’t just thinking out loud. So far in the early going there have been lineups that featured Hill, Gilgeous-Alexander and Maledon all at the same time as well as groups that feature three players with frontcourt size in Mike Muscala, Isaiah Roby and rookie 7-footer Aleksej Pokuševski. Every player that the Thunder has put on the floor this season can grab a defensive rebound and go, giving the team the opportunity to play with the type of pace that Daigneault has been pushing. That includes centers like Horford, Muscala and Roby, who can supercharge a fast break by eliminating an outlet pass.



“We have skilled frontcourt players, and you're faster when you get it off the glass and you push and you look to advance,” Daigneault said.



“We can all push the break, we can all initiate the offense, and that's something that gives us the edge against a team with maybe a bigger five,” added Roby. “It's just a nice little wrinkle that the coaches are allowing us to do, and it creates for a lot of mismatches.”



The Thunder’s tallest players are also some of its best shooters from deep. Muscala is a 36.8 percent career shooter from behind the arc and Horford is at 36.3 percent, including dagger jab-step 3-pointer to seal a win in Orlando last Saturday. During the preseason, it was Pokuševski, Horford and Muscala who led the team in 3-point attempts and makes. Either by spacing to the corners or popping back out behind the arc after screening, the Thunder’s bigs allow the team to space the floor and put extra pressure on the opposition to stop dribble-drives towards the rim.



“It makes the paint available for drivers, it makes the paint available for cutters and it makes the paint available for rollers,” said Daigneault.



“It simplifies the game,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “A lot of NBA teams are playing a drop coverage and their bigs are back, trying to prevent penetration from the guard. But when their bigs have to worry about our bigs shooting, it only makes it harder for them to guard and get close outs.”