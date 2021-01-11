Thunder Beats Brooklyn, By the Numbers

As the Thunder rattled off its third-straight win to cap a 4-1 East Coast road trip with a 129-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the team hit a number of milestones, in addition to jumping up above .500 with a 5-4 record in the early going of the season. Take a deeper look at the standout stats from the Thunder’s come-from-behind performance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

31 points on 11-made field goals – both season-highs



Al Horford

22 points on nine-made field goals – both season-highs



Hamidou Diallo

The high-flyer posted 25 points on a season-high 10-made field goals, tying a career-high as he scored 20+ in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Diallo also set a career-high with four steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, George Hill and Théo Maledon each recorded two steals apiece.



94%

The Thunder shot 16-for-17 from the free-throw line (season-high).



17-to-11

The number of turnovers the Thunder forced compared to how many it committed



21-9

The Thunder’s fast break scoring advantage



33-point swing

The Thunder trailed by as many as 15 points in the game, but erased that deficit to build an 18-point fourth quarter lead.



37-18

The amount that OKC out-scored Brooklyn in the third quarter, shooting 12-for-22 (54.5%) and holding Brooklyn to 7-for-20 (35.0% shooting)

70.2%

OKC went 33-of-47 shooting in the paint.

54.4% The Thunder went 49-for-90 from the field including 15-made 3-pointers (38.5%).