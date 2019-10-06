SCRIMMAGE OFFERS FIRST GLIMPSE OF COMPETITIVE SPIRIT

Today’s scrimmage also offered a first look at how the three point guards, Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder, could all be incorporated throughout game play. During training camp, Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander were able to get reps together, so Billy Donovan used today to allow Paul and Schröder the opportunity to play on the White Team together with Gilgeous-Alexander getting point guard reps on the Blue Team. Often times, it was Schroder bringing the ball up the floor with Paul playing off the ball and showing his versatility by scoring off of wing pin downs.



As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he was electric for the Blue Team. Showing off his length and agility by getting past defenders and smoothly finishing at the rim.



“He’s very uncanny,” said Donovan. “He’s got a great wingspan. He’s a great finisher. I think he’s deceptive when he gets to the lane, because of his length. He’s a got an unbelievable way where he just gets by people and he gets around people and he gets into the lane. And when he gets into the teeth of the defense with his size, generally good things happen.”