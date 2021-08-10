Thunder Signs Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.



Robinson-Earl (6-9, 230) spent two seasons at Villanova and during his sophomore season he posted averages of 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. As a sophomore, he led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding.



The Thunder acquired the rights to Robinson-Earl (No. 32 overall pick), from the New York Knicks on July 30, 2021 in exchange for the rights to the No. 34 and No 36 picks.







