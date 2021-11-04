Thunder Partners With Devon Energy to Launch Thunder Math Hoops

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 - The Oklahoma City Thunder has partnered with Devon Energy to launch Thunder Math Hoops, a fast-paced board game and mobile app that uses NBA and WNBA player statistics to teach math skills.



Targeted to students in grades four through eight, Math Hoops is a relevant and timely supplement to traditional classroom education. “With this program, students can learn math in a way that’s exciting and connected to their daily lives,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “The Math Hoops curriculum is tied to Common Core State Standards and 21st Century Learning Skills. It has been shown to improve students’ grasp of statistics and interpersonal skills, helping them to collaborate more effectively with their peers.”



Thunder Math Hoops is composed of a 12-part curriculum in which students and educators work with real statistics of NBA and WNBA players. Students will have the opportunity to participate in live events including the Thunder Math Hoops Regional Tournament. Participating students can also apply for the National NBA Math Hoops Championship that will be held in Philadelphia, PA. “Devon is proud to support programs that teach young people how math is part of their everyday world,” said Devon’s director of Community Relations Christina Rehkop. “We also hope presenting math education with basketball sparks a newfound interest in STEM for some of these students.”



To help pilot the program, the Thunder selected and trained 33 educators, representing 2,100 metro area students from local schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma and Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.



Educators interested in participating in the 2022-23 Thunder Math Hoops should contact the Thunder’s Community Engagement programs manager Debbie Williams at dwilliams@okcthunder.com.