Thunder Waives Frank Jackson
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 21, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Frank Jackson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Jackson appeared in three preseason games for the Thunder and averaged 12.3 points, 1.0 assist and 2.0 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game. He was originally signed on Dec. 4.
###
