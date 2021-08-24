Thunder Auditioning for Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers, O'City Crew

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 – As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to reignite live entertainment for the 2021-22 season, the organization will hold auditions Friday and Saturday for the Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Thunder Girls and the O'City Crew.



Thunder entertainment teams are an integral part of the game-night experience and are a fixture in the Oklahoma community. Auditions will take place at Paycom Center and are scheduled as follows:

Thunder Drummers, Friday, Aug. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.

Storm Chasers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. - noon

Thunder Girls, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 - 6 p.m.

O'City Crew, Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 - 10 p.m.

