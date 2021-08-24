Thunder Auditioning for Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers, O'City Crew

Posted: Aug 24, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 – As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to reignite live entertainment for the 2021-22 season, the organization will hold auditions Friday and Saturday for the Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Thunder Girls and the O'City Crew.

Thunder entertainment teams are an integral part of the game-night experience and are a fixture in the Oklahoma community. Auditions will take place at Paycom Center and are scheduled as follows:

  • Thunder Drummers, Friday, Aug. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Storm Chasers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. - noon
  • Thunder Girls, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 - 6 p.m.
  • O'City Crew, Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 - 10 p.m.
“We're excited and looking forward to a return of fans for the full Thunder game experience," said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. "Thunder home games are known across the NBA for their energy and great entertainment. Our entertainment groups are an important part of that experience and help us to create a lively and exciting environment for our fans.” Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and are required to pre-register. Registration and audition prep information is available at www.okcthunder.com/auditions.

###

Note: Auditions are not open to the public. Media may attend auditions for coverage, contact Gayle Maxwell for more information or to schedule.
Tags
Thunder

Related Content

Thunder

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter