Thunder Auditioning for Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers, Thunder Drummers, O'City Crew
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 – As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to reignite live entertainment for the 2021-22 season, the organization will hold auditions Friday and Saturday for the Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Thunder Girls and the O'City Crew.
Thunder entertainment teams are an integral part of the game-night experience and are a fixture in the Oklahoma community. Auditions will take place at Paycom Center and are scheduled as follows:
- Thunder Drummers, Friday, Aug. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Storm Chasers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. - noon
- Thunder Girls, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 - 6 p.m.
- O'City Crew, Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 - 10 p.m.
Note: Auditions are not open to the public. Media may attend auditions for coverage, contact Gayle Maxwell for more information or to schedule.
