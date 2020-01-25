Game Recap: Thunder 140, Hawks 111

The Thunder’s lead was threatened only one time throughout the 48 minutes of play. Behind one of the best shooting performances of the season and seven players scoring in double figures, the Thunder closed the contest registering a season high in scoring and a season-high eight games above .500.

Game Flow

Offense was humming early and at a high level for the Thunder. Every starter was responsible for an equal share of the Thunder’s first 10 points in the opening two and a half minutes. This motor pushed the Thunder up eight points early and spurred a continuum of balanced scoring with every player who stepped on the floor to score through the early minutes of the second quarter.



The points didn’t result of the same type of play action for the Thunder either. They ranged from back-to-back 3-pointers from Mike Muscala, two dunks from flight specialist Nerlens Noel and a first quarter buzzer beater from Chris Paul. By the end of the first half, three Thunder players scored in double figures with two more (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder) right at the cusp with nine.



Meanwhile, the Hawks held Trae Young scoreless until the five-and-a-half-minute mark of the second quarter –those points coming off of free throws. In his place, the Hawks’ forward John Collins kept the squad afloat with 17 first half points on his way to 28. Even with 17 from Collins and 13 from Cam Reddish off the bench, the Hawks trailed by eight points going into the halftime break.



Thunder head coach Billy Donovan challenged his team at the half to pick up the defensive intensity. After only allowing two free throws in the first quarter, the Thunder put Atlanta to the line four times in the second quarter and allowed 58 first half points.



“Our defense was really up-and-down there in that first half and then I thought in the second half we did a much better job defensively and that’s what helped us build a lead,” said Donovan. “We got stops and we were continuing to score. I thought it was a much better second half for us all the way around, both offensively and defensively.”



The Thunder knocked down seven of its nine 3-pointers it the third quarter propelling the squad to its largest lead of the night with 14. Three triples from Danilo Gallinari, and a pair each from Dennis Schröder and Mike Muscala and suddenly the Thunder was shooting a hyper-efficient 56.5% from beyond the arc.



The ball was falling in the Thunder’s direction all night long. Who better to illustrate that fact than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who took his patented scoop layup to a new level on Friday. In the third quarter, SGA attacked from the right wing into the paint. His only dribble came a foot inside the 3-point line. Using his 6-foot-6 strides, he took one step toward the right and one big step into the middle of the lane. At this point, it looked as if Gilgeous-Alexander’s only option was to come to a stop and dish it out to the perimeter. However, the sophomore guard elevated with his back to the rim to protect the ball, reached with his right hand and spun the ball into the rim with all the English he could muster.

“It’s really impressive,” said Muscala. “He’s one of the best finishers I’ve ever seen play. Off one foot, taking the contact, finishing, getting and-ones too. It’s really impressive.”



By the end of the night, the Thunder put up 140 points on 58 percent from the field and 56 percent from behind the arc. Gallinari and Muscala both knocked down four of their six attempts from behind the arc with Schröder trailing not far behind with a three of four performance himself.

Decisive Moments

The Hawks challenged the Thunder’s lead only one time throughout the 48 minutes of play. With four seconds remaining in the first quarter, Brandon Goodwin knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 30. The ball quickly ended up in the hands of the Thunder’s clutch time mastermind in Chris Paul. The veteran accelerated down the floor with Goodwin in front of him trying to slow him down.



Paul got to the opposite 3-point line and Goodwin, who was locked in on tracking him, anticipated another dribble causing him to take a step back from Paul. It was that moment that Paul stopped, elevated and let the ball fly from behind the arc with the red lights illuminating around the backboard to signify the end of the quarter. The Thunder ended the half with a lead it never lost.

Play of the Game

The first half was a highlight reel of above-the-rim basketball from the airman himself, Nerlens Noel. The Thunder’s center tallied three dunks in the first half all of which were assisted by a different teammate, but the results were the same – an energy boosting slam to bring the crowd in Chesapeake Energy Arena to a deafening ovation in approval. By setting the screen and rolling quickly, Noel puts the defense in a bind by forcing them to make the lose-lose decision of whether they want to help up on a great shooter like Chris Paul or if they want to stay home and take away the roll. As a result, those big men get caught somewhere in the middle which makes the perfect conditions for an alley-oop.



“Nerlens is a guy that is so selfless,” said Paul. “He does whatever the team needs and do it night in and night out so it’s nice to reward him.”

Stat of the Night

140

This marks the most points the Thunder has scored this season and it was a result of seven players scoring in double figures. This is a feat that the Thunder strive for each and every night with their ball movement and pace on offense. Tonight, the ball fell generously in their direction and once the defense picked up in the second half, there was no turning back.



“We’re just playing. We do that every game and sometimes it’s just falling,” said Schröder. “Tonight was that night. We moved it pretty well, everybody hit shots but it starts with our defense. In the second half everybody was in it, played with energy and then offensively we just played.”

Schroder with the tough bucket!

Recap the game with Thunder Live right after the clock expires on @FOXSportsOK #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/6FyVMo9fU9 — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) January 25, 2020

Quotes of the Night

“In this locker room, we’ve got a lot of individual players who can score. Moving the ball, doing everything as a unit and everybody playing confidently.” -Dennis Schröder



“We know that we have a lot of weapons, a lot of guys that come in and know what they’re going to do. They’re very focused on the game plan, very unselfish and so every night the next guy is stepping up and he’s doing a great job.” –Danilo Gallinari

Looking Ahead

The Thunder completes its home-road back-to-back with a quick trip to face Minnesota and Karl Anthony Towns on Saturday. This marks the third meeting between the Thunder and the Wolves with OKC holding the 2-0 advantage.