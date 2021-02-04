A Chance to Respond Against the Rockets

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

OKC kicked off the first of its three mini-series on Monday against the Rockets. In that game, Houston erupted out of the gates by knocking down 11 3-pointers and pouring in 48 points in the first quarter. The outburst from Houston set the tone for the game as the Thunder played uphill the rest of the night, despite runs to chip away at the lead.



“It's a 48-minute game and it requires a high level of competitiveness and focus and execution through all 48,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “That's why it's hard to play in the NBA and we need to continue to try to develop that consistency starting with the jump.”



After the loss on Monday, the Thunder went to work in practice the following day going over film and its takeaways from the night before. In less than 24 hours, the Thunder will have the opportunity to respond against the very same opponent and throw a better punch on Wednesday. Playing with more force offensively and applying that level of physicality on the defensive end will be a controllable area that the Thunder will emphasize in its second go with the Rockets.



“Just finishing strong around the rim. Not looking for the refs to bail us out with fouls. Just playing through the contact,” said Thunder forward Isaiah Roby. “Houston does a really good job of that. All of their guards get downhill and attack strong. So, I think they kind of set the tone last night, and the refs were letting us play a little bit more so we’ve got to just return the favor and play with that same aggression.”

Opponent Breakdown

Houston recorded its sixth-straight win on Monday while recording a franchise-record 28 made 3-pointers. Leading the offense was Eric Gordon off the bench who tallied 25 points with five made triples. Houston also received major contributions from its starting lineup in John Wall and Christian Wood who both recorded 18 points.



Throughout the contest, Houston never dipped below 52 percent shooting from the 3-point line. Ten different players knocked down a triple while seven made more than one. From a tactical standpoint, Houston’s points on Monday came exclusively from the paint, behind the arc or the free throw line. Using its aggressive drives to the rim, the Rockets attracted the help of Thunder defenders which opened up opportunities from behind the arc on drive and kick plays.

Matchup Focus

Wood, the 6-10 center for the Rockets’ small lineup, showcased his versatility as a big man, scoring 10 of his points in the paint and six from behind the arc. On Wednesday, look for a disciplined effort by the Thunder to locate Wood and stay in a stance to contain him – particularly in transition.



“He gave us some problems last night being able to score in the pick and pop and then he's got a great shot fake,” said Roby. “That's one thing that when do you start closing out hard to him he's able to put it on the ground and get to the rim so we’ve got to do a better job of stopping that in transition.”

Stat to Watch

3-Point Makes – In Monday’s matchup, the Rockets cashed in 28 made 3-pointers while shooting 53.8 percent from behind the arc. The early start with 11 first quarter triples opened the flood gates for the Rockets and from there, the Thunder struggled to cool off Houston who had become extremely comfortable from behind the arc.

Thunder Trend

The third straight game for the Thunder with six players or more scoring in double figures. One player in that group is Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo who recorded 15 points on Monday marking his sixth straight game scoring in double figures – a career-high streak for the third year guard.



“He’s just getting to his spots and he's getting good shots for himself,” said Roby. “He's playing really aggressive right now. He's played really well for us and in that second unit he's kind of the guy who the ball is in his hand most of the time. He's been making the right plays for us.”