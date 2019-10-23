Ringing in the Regular Season - OKC at UTA

Date: Oct. 23, 2019

Building. Growing. Developing. This has been the name of the game for the Thunder throughout training camp and preseason as the team looks to establish a solid identity on offense and defense with a unique mix of talent including eight new additions to the roster this season. Among them, veteran sharp-shooter Danilo Gallinari, established point guard Chris Paul and second-year standout in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led the Thunder in scoring during preseason with 18.8 points per game.With a new look and new versatility on deck, a set lineup has also ebbed and flowed for the Thunder. Each variation of player combinations tested during the preseason offered different strengths and as practices continued, the message rang louder and louder that this team is focused less on identifying specific roles and more on doing whatever the team needs.“We’re going to have to rely on each other. We’re going to have to help each other,” said head coach Billy Donovan.The Thunder will start their season in what Chris Paul deems one of the toughest places to play in the whole league, Vivint Smart Home Arena. After playing Utah in the playoffs for the past three seasons, Paul knows more than most what it’s like playing in front of the Utah crowd.“I know those guys really well. Quin Snyder, great coach, just got an extension. So always a tough place to play, in Utah. And especially the first game of the season,” said Paul.The Jazz enters into Wednesday’s game in a similar situation as the Thunder with several new faces added to the roster during the off-season. After going 4-1 in preseason, the Jazz will look to enforce a fully stocked roster against the Thunder leading the way with established Jazz paint presence in Rudy Gobert. The three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection averaged 18 points and eight rebounds in preseason and will be a key asset in pick and rolls with the new veteran addition of Mike Conley and second-year guard, Donovan Mitchell who led the Jazz in scoring during preseason with 18.3 points per game.Rounding out the Jazz roster is recognized sharp-shooter, Joe Ingles who shot 47 percent from the three point line during preseason and dished out a team high 5.8 assists. Utah’s new notable additions of Jeff Green and Bojan Bodganovic who Chris Paul calls “the most underrated signing this year” both played in all five of Utah’s preseason matches. Green averaged 12.6 points and shot 68.4 percent from the field.The two-on-two matchup in pick-and-roll situations on Wednesday will be one to keep an eye on.The Thunder has employed multiple looks over the preseason when guarding ball screens. There has been switching, forwards playing up on the ball and also back in drop coverage. Whichever method Coach Donovan adopts for Wednesday, it will be going up against two very effective pick-and-roll instrumentalists in Mitchell and Conley and the veteran big man in Gobert. The Thunder will key in on eliminating their shot opportunities off of ball screens by communicating and staying clean.“I think our communication pick and roll has got to be good. Both [Mitchell and Conley] are really good pick and roll players and can make plays themselves and for others,” said Donovan.“When you’re guarding offensive players like that, they’re always going to be a challenge. But we’ve got to do it collectively. The two people in the pick and roll have to do a good job handling it together.”In the Thunder’s last game against the Grizzlies, one of the Thunder’s newest (and youngest) additions, Darius Bazley dished out six assists – a sign that this rookie has veteran eyes when it comes to finding his teammates in positions to score. As a first-year player, Bazley’s growth has been on display all throughout training camp as he soaks up everything he can from game situations and from veterans like Chris Paul. As the Thunder continue to focus on ball movement as an integral cog in its offense Bazley’s assist numbers could potentially remain this interesting.Every game and every practice have been a step forward for the Thunder up to this point. Much of the attention has been on non-quantifiable aspects of the game such as communication, playing hard and playing together. In a quantifiable sense, the Thunder has ranged from playing 10 to 14 players in an evening during preseason.Although, this trend is typical for preseason play, with the new Thunder look, Coach Donovan might continue to utilize some of his versatile options down the road as the Thunder continues to iron out and stay true to its identity with each and every game.