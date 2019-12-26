Aggressive Defense Key Against Grizz

Date: Dec. 26, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Winners of four-straight, all at home, the Thunder looks to finish off its homestand with some post-Christmas cheer. Facing the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in a week, the Thunder will be familiar with the threat that comes into Chesapeake Energy Arena. If it can take care of business, the Thunder will be two games above .500 and kick-start its home-road back-to-back the right way.In the recent meeting against the Grizzlies, the Thunder got behind by 24 points before staging a dramatic comeback in the second half to rally for a sensational home victory. One of the catalysts was a defensive effort that began with an aggressive style of defense – pressuring 94 feet away from the rim and trapping any time the ball was passed or dribbled to the sideline.It was a departure from what the Thunder had implemented as its shell defense going into most games, but it was a perfectly-timed curveball to throw at a young Memphis squad led by rookie point guard Ja Morant. While the Grizzlies will certainly be prepared for the Thunder to throw that wrinkle out on the floor, don’t be surprised to see OKC mix and match its defensive coverages throughout the game.“It’s cool that we’re learning different things,” said point guard Chris Paul. “We went over some defensive assignments today and game to game things are going to change. You have to have your principles but you gotta be able to make adjustments.”One of Morant’s counterparts for the Thunder will be Dennis Schröder, who on Monday afternoon was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. In the four home games the Thunder played last week, Schröder averaged 25.3 points on 34-for-67 shooting (50.7 percent), including 8-for-20 (40 percent) shooting from the three-point line. Schröder also made 25 of his 27 free throw attempts (92.6 percent) over that span and averaged 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.The Thunder is now 5th in the NBA in field goal percentage, knocking down 47.1 percent of its shots so far this year, including 53.5 percent on two-point shots. Offensively the Thunder has played with the pass, moving the ball from side to side and through the high post to create cutting angles and driving lanes. Paul has been a representation of the coaching staff on the floor, getting everyone organized to generate high quality shots or to draw a foul on each trip down court.“I feel like we always have a chance. I don’t care what the team is, what it looks like, whoever, we’re always going to compete,” said Paul. “We’re still building.”“We just go out there and hoop,” Paul continued. “For us it’s just about continuing to play hard and not get ahead of ourselves. Understand there’s a lot of season left.”“Rotational box outs is where most of the bigs flourish,” said Steven Adams. “You just have to be quite scrappy. Just try to get it done.”Over the last three games, Darius Bazley has played significantly better on both ends of the floor, but particularly on defense where he’s made his presence felt both as a rim protector and a rebounder. Against Memphis and Phoenix, Bazley blocked a total 7 shots (including a career-high 4 against the Grizzlies) and on Sunday against the Clippers he snagged a career-high eight rebounds. Offensively, Bazely has been more efficient with his drives and attacks, racking up an average of 5.3 points and 1.3 assists over the last 3 games.“(It’s) his length and his blocks and attacking the rim,” Paul began. “We mess with him all the time. Earlier in the season, some of those dunks he’s getting now might have been finger rolls. Now he’s being more aggressive.”“It’s great that Baze is getting to learn and play at the same time,” Paul said. “That’s not always the case when you’re a rookie or a young player. Sometimes you gotta learn from the bench. There’s nothing like experience.”The Thunder will have both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off, getting to enjoy the holidays with family and friends. There’s a sense of gratitude that in the midst of what can be an unforgiving schedule for players and NBA personnel, there’s a two-day respite that can be set aside to create memories with loved ones during the holidays.“I always cherish it,” said Paul. “I’m definitely excited about spending time with my family.”“Kids won’t remember what you got them last Christmas or the Christmas before that, but they remember experiences,” Paul added. “So I’m just happy to be around my kids.”