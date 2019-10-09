Carrying Preseason Momentum Back to Chesapeake

“It’s very different, the perspectives what you’re seeing in the game and the bird’s eye view. It was good to see some carry over from training camp. Training the right way, but it’s just a baseline now, we’ve got to progress at some things we need to work at.”



Steven Adams is one of three New Zealand connections on the Thunder roster. Adams was born and raised in Rotorua, New Zealand and moved to the United States in 2012 to play for the University of Pittsburgh. In turn, he joked that he basically knows everyone on the roster. Terrance Ferguson spent a year in the NBL playing for the Adelaide 36ers for the 2016-17 season and forgoing his collegiate career to play abroad. Two-way guard, Devon Hall also gained NBL experience after spending last season with the Cairns Taipans last year. Their international familiarity will play a big role against a style of play and players that the rest of the roster hasn’t seen.



At the end of the day, the key will be to continue to build on the fundamentals being built every day during training camp. Coach Donovan often referenced how, with the lack of film and scout this early in the season, his team will have to rely on basic principles and fundamentals during exhibition games. The team accomplished this on Tuesday and looks to continue building on Thursday in front of an eager home crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena.



Thursday’s exhibition will be streamed on okcthunder.com and the Thunder Mobile App. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.