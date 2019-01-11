Clean Up the Glass, Then Run – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC at SAS



SAN ANTONIO – There are no in-season series in the 82-game NBA format. No sections of games that can be roped off to have more meaning than any other. Two big wins in Los Angeles and in Portland don’t somehow offset a pair of home losses to Washington or Minnesota, or vice-a-versa. Instead it’s all about the game right in front of each team on the schedule. Past can’t be prologue and the future is beyond control.

That’s why as the Thunder takes on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, there’s only thought devoted to how the Thunder can put together the best 48 minutes possible. Sure, the coaching staff will evaluate aspects of the game where higher performance is required.

“One thing you want to be able to do as a team or as a coach is to be able to specifically areas that we’ve got to get better at,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “We know the things that we’ve got to do and they’re hard, but for us they have to be done at a high level.

“Generally, it’s always going to be traced back for us just to a few things: how well did we defend the three, did we put teams to the free-throw line and how well did we rebound, from a defensive perspective. Offensively, we’ve got to generate good shots,” Donovan noted.

The impetus behind all of those core areas for the Thunder seems to funnel down to one crucial reason – being able to get out and score on the fast break. The Thunder is in the top 5 in fast break scoring this season, but whereas it might seem that stems from a speed-based offensive approach, it surely comes more from a defensive formula that pressures opponents into a static floor bereft of good movement, missed shots and turnovers. When the Thunder does that then bursts into the open floor, it can be electric.

“We’re a really, really good offensive rebounding team but we have to be able to defensive rebound to have that be an advantage,” Donovan began.

“When we defend the three-point line really well, generally we can contest shots well, it leads to a lot of long rebounds and kick outs and it gets us in transition, which we are really good at,” Donovan continued.

“When we keep teams off the free-throw line it does not allow teams to set their defense. We can really get out in in transition by getting stops,” Donovan concluded.

The Spurs are a team that have been on fire offensively over the last 16 games, scoring 115.8 points per game while going 13-3 heading into a Wednesday night matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Thunder in San Antonio waiting on the Spurs, the coaching staff will get a good look at its upcoming foe that has surged up the Western Conference standings.

The game will be one of contrasting styles. The Spurs have been an offensive juggernaut, yet playing at an incredibly slow pace. The Thunder, on the other hand have been outstanding defensively and play at one of the fastest paces in the league. At the beginning of the season, the Thunder mentioned that it wanted to play faster, but that it started on the defensive end of the floor.

The only way it can do that against the Spurs is to get loose defensive rebounds and get out on the break. Without the services of Nerlens Noel, who the Thunder announced sustained a concussion on the elbow from Andrew Wiggins on Tuesday night, the team will have to gang rebound as a group. LaMarcus Aldridge is a known sore in the Thunder’s side and is averaging nearly 3 offensive rebounds per game, while Pau Gasol also can give the Spurs some length around the rim to cause problems. Regardless of who is on the floor for either team, however, it’s all about putting a body on the opponent then pushing off to catch the loose board.

“Just box out,” said guard Terrance Ferguson straightforwardly but in his mile-a-minute cadence. “Not let them run any freebies. Just not letting the play be over. Always knowing that the play is still going. No matter if they took the shot; always box out, always look for your man. And you’ve got to get the board. It’s pretty simple.”

“Then again, mate, you could box someone out and you just get an unfortunate bounce,” center Steven Adams countered. “You could box out as best as you can, you just get an unfortunate bounce and it ends up going someone’s way.”