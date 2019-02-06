Stand Tall in the Rematch – OU Medicine Game Day Report: OKC vs. ORL



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

While the rest of America was huddled around their televisions to tune into Super Bowl on Sunday evening, the Thunder family was together too. On a jet, 36,000 feet above the Earth’s surface, Thunder players, coaches and staff were on their way back from its east coast swing.

In between reviewing film, statistics and strategy, guys caught a glimpse of the big game from up in the air, but as soon as the team touched down, it’s focus turned to facing a very recent foe. One of the teams the Thunder played on its most recent 2-1 road swing, the Orlando Magic, comes to Oklahoma City exactly one week after the Thunder’s 126-117 victory down in central Florida last Tuesday.

In that game, the Magic snagged 18 defensive rebounds and launched 41 three-point attempts. While the Thunder’s win in Orlando was one in a stretch of seven-straight victories, the road trip concluded with a 134-129 loss to the Boston Celtics. Even against an extraordinarily talented squad like Boston, scoring 129 points should be enough for victory. That’s why in this rematch with Orlando here at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club wants to get back to its core identity.

“Our defense wasn’t nearly what it has been and can be and should be for us,” said Donovan. “We’ve gotta be able to get back to defend at the level we had been previously.”

“Everything is just more effort. More energy,” said forward Paul George. “We gotta scramble around. We gotta play throughout the whole shot clock.”

Part of the reason the Thunder struggled defensively against Boston is something that any opponent will face if it is giving up driving lanes to the paint: split-second decision-making about when and how to help. With playmakers like former Thunder guard D.J. Augustin and dynamic scoring wings in Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross, the Magic present some challenges in terms of staying in front of the ball. In order to prevent drive-and-kicks that lead to open catch-and-shoot three-pointers, the Thunder will need to be quick and assertive with its rotations so that Orlando can’t get into a flow.

“You’ve gotta really make decisions on the perimeter when you’re guarding people. Do I need to help? Or do I need to build back towards my man?” Donovan asked rhetorically.

“When guys get open looks, they get a good rhythm. Make or miss, they get a good rhythm,” George noted.

The first game back after a long road trip can in its own way feel like an extension of that travel. Tuesday will be the Thunder’s fourth game in as many cities in a 7-day span, and it’ll be important to bring not just physical energy but also the mental stamina and focus to compete for 48 minutes. In these situations, against a team that the Thunder has a talent and athleticism edge against the difference will come down to the details.

“The physicality without fouling is a big piece,” noted Donovan.

“You just gotta play for 24 seconds in the shot clock,” added guard Dennis Schröder. “When you don’t do that, you’re not in good shape to win the game.”

Despite some road weary legs, the Thunder will need to be precise in how it defends the ball, and then help out on the back side with cohesion to come away with stops.

NEWS & NOTES

- Forward Abdel Nader missed Sunday’s game due to illness. As of Monday afternoon, his status for the Magic game is unknown. Check back here on Tuesday afternoon for more. For Orlando, center Mo Bamba is listed as out, while Jonathan Simmons is questionable.

- Jerami Grant had his most productive month of the season in January, averaging 14.4 points on 49.7 percent shooting (34.0 percent from three) in addition to 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In so many different ways, Grant has been an ideal fit with this Thunder starting unit. Even a teammate like George has gushed about Grant’s impact.