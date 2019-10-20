Practice Report: Leveraging Lineups

If 14 players could be on the floor at one time, the Thunder’s identity would have been set from the start. A mixture of three point guards, four wings, a quartet of small forwards and a trio of centers taking on the most optimal lineup going into every game. Alas, reality offers no such mercies and the Thunder is left to decipher which five among their wide array of talented players should be on the floor at the same time.



The preseason stretch gave the Thunder an opportunity to test and utilize several of these player combinations in game situations. Beyond using three point guards on the floor at once, head coach Billy Donovan also looked at various duos within the forward position as well. With each duo, a different opportunity arose on the floor.



Using valuable practice time leading up to the regular season opener on Wednesday, the team has been focusing on which combination will work best and Coach Donovan mentioned that it might vary game to game.



“A lot of it is going to be on personnel,” said Donovan. “Who you’re playing against, who’s playing at those spots, matchups. I think we have some flexibility to look at some different options there. We can also play four guards a little bit.”



“Even our guard size is big,” said Terrance Ferguson, “There’s going to be a lot of switching and our bigs can move. They’re very versatile so it’ll be good to watch.”