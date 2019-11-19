Paul Invites CEOs to Practice

At the end of practice on Sunday at UCLA, Thunder guard Chris Paul invited a pair of friends and business associates to come to watch the team get some shots up and also to expose his Thunder teammates to high-level members of the business community.



Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger was in attendance, just days after the release of the new platform Disney+. He chatted with Paul, Head Coach Billy Donovan and various players from veterans like Danilo Gallinari to rookie Darius Bazley.













Also on campus for Thunder practice was Beyond Meat President & CEO Ethan Brown. Notably, Paul has undertaken a plant-based diet recently and has noticed significant effects, like minimal inflammation after workouts and games along with a better overall feeling after eating.On Sunday there was a food truck waiting for Thunder players outside of practice - a collaboration between Beyond Meat and Vurger Boys, a venture by former football players who adopted plant-based diets.