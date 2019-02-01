Russell Westbrook Named 2019 NBA All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 31, 2019 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named a 2019 All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA.

A two-time NBA All-Star game MVP, Westbrook is scheduled to make his eighth-career All-Star appearance.

Westbrook is averaging 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, a league-best 10.8 assists and 2.29 steals, second in the NBA. This is the second consecutive season for Westbrook to rank in the top five in both assists and steals.

Westbrook leads the league with 17 triple-doubles and is on pace to average a triple-double for the third consecutive season. No player in NBA history had averaged a triple-double in two straight seasons prior to Westbrook. He leads the NBA in offensive loose balls recovered (1.1), while ranking second in points off opponent turnovers (5.0) and fifth in deflections (3.6).

On Jan. 10 at San Antonio, he registered 24 points, a career-best 24 assists, a game-leading 13 rebounds and two steals, becoming just the third player in NBA history to log a triple-double with as many assists (Isiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo). In the last 20 years, there have only been two 20-point/20-assist triple-doubles and Westbrook owns both of them.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format whereby LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft rosters from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. CT. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for a 17th consecutive year.

###