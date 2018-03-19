Russell Westbrook Named Western Conference Player of the Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played March 12-18, it was announced today by the National Basketball Association. Westbrook has now received Player of the Week honors two times this season and 17 times in his career.

The reigning NBA MVP led Oklahoma City to a 4-0 week as the Thunder has now won six consecutive games overall after last night’s victory in Toronto over the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors. Westbrook registered a triple-double in each contest this past week while averaging 25.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 12.0 assists on .526 (41-78 FGs) shooting from the field.

Westbrook recorded the 100th triple-double of his career on March 13 with a game-leading 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, game-high 12 rebounds and game-best 12 assists, making him just the fourth player to hit that milestone and the third-fastest player to do so. In Oklahoma City’s win over Toronto on March 18, Westbrook registered his fifth consecutive triple-double with a game-leading 37 points, game-high 13 rebounds and game-best 14 assists. This marks his third streak of five straight triple-doubles (joining Oscar Robertson as the only other player in NBA history to accomplish the feat).

Oklahoma City is now 18-5 this season when Westbrook registers a triple-double and holds an 84-18 (.824) record over the course of his career.

Additionally, Westbrook dished out his 6,000th assist on March 18 at Toronto, making him the only active player besides LeBron James with at least 6,000 assists and 4,800 rebounds and just the 13th NBA player to do so.