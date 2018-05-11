Thunder to Host Open Audition for 2018-19 Thunder Girls

Oklahoma City, Friday, May 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host an open audition for the 2018-19 Thunder Girls dance team on Saturday, July 21, at the Chesapeake Energy Corporation Campus Fitness Center in Oklahoma City. Auditions will begin at 12:30 p.m. and are open to participants only.

Registration for the preliminary audition costs $30 and is open on okcthunder.com/auditions. To participate in auditions, dancers must be 18 or older and register online by July 19. There will not be an opportunity to register on the day of the audition.

The final audition will be held in front of a live audience on Thursday, July 26, at Riverwind Casino in Norman, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission to watch the final audition is free of charge.

On average, more than 100 applicants audition annually for a spot on the team. Current Thunder Girls wishing to stay on the dance team are required to re-audition.

The Thunder Girls, presented by Riverwind Casino, perform at all Thunder home games and are ambassadors for the team at community and sponsorship events. They make about 200 appearances throughout the region annually and have represented the Thunder and the NBA on nine international tours.

THUNDER GIRLS OPEN AUDITION:

WHAT: Preliminary audition for the 2018-19 Thunder Girls dance team WHEN: Saturday, July 21, at 12 p.m. WHERE: Chesapeake Energy Corporation Campus Fitness Center

6100 N. Western Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

THUNDER GIRLS PREP CLASS SCHEDULE