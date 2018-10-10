Dishing Out Deliciousness at Thunder Games All Year

It’s 20 minutes before tip-off, and you’re making your way towards your seats inside Chesapeake Energy Arena when suddenly the aromas all around you start to converge and in an instant it hits you. You’re super hungry.

Well this year at Thunder games there will be more than enough delicious options to satiate that need, conveniently located around the arena. On Wednesday afternoon, the Thunder and its partners, Levy Restaurants and Savor Catering, showed off some delightful food items that will be for sale in the arena during the 2018-19 season, tapping into every price point, seat location and taste bud requirement. Both caterers take pride in sourcing locally, both throughout Oklahoma and other states within a 400-mile radius. Below is a description of those dishes:

On the Concourse:

There are amazing options for fans in the 100 and 300 levels all throughout the concourses, but a few items stood above the rest during the taste test on Wednesday.

At Wing’n It, located in sections 111 and 315, were a selection of Kick’n Bourbon, Chipotle-Verde, Mango-Habanero and the most intriguing of all, the MVP Wing, which is inspired by the Ghanaian street food kelewele, a version of hot plantain crisps. The kelewele is paired with a mildly spicy but flavorful rub on the wings.

At the Budweiser Brewhouse in section 116, there are a variety of pastas, but the standout was the shrimp ceviche, effectively a Latin shrimp cocktail delivered in an inviting glass bowl.





For a quick snack on the move, try the Hook Shot Pretzel at Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 at section 116, where you’ll find a surprisingly perfect pretzel to go with beer cheese. With just enough salt and the dough cooked just right, the pretzel will be a perfect grab-and-go option.

Finally, there’s the mini pies from Angie’s Southern Kitchen, at section 109, which features an Oklahoma pecan, buttermilk and margarita pie. Made for a single serving, these pies fit nicely in hand and are an easy dessert to grab at a timeout or between quarters, without any mess.

Club Level:

In the 200-level, fans in club seats will be greeted with perhaps one of the best items in the arena at Thunder Drive, in section 201. There are pizza and taco pocket pies served there, but the cream of the crop is the caprese, which features a homemade pesto sauce, served alongside marinara to dip.

At the Gastro Pub in section 207 and 405 Street Tacos in section 215, fans will get to experience Impossible™ meat – a vegan, plant-based meat substitute that is made for meat eaters and uses up only a fraction of the carbon footprint. You’ll get the same aroma and taste as you would with beef with the burger at the Gastro Pub and the tacos from 405 Street Tacos.

Suite Items:

For sure the largest and most surprising option to have at an NBA game comes in the suites, where you’ll be able to order a 50 oz. Porterhouse steak. It was cooked to a perfect medium rare and can be carved for your suite as the ball is tipped. With a layer of black pepper crackling the exterior, you’ll have steakhouse level taste while looking out at all the action.

Finally, there were a trio of local sausages, including the jalapeño cheddar, andouille sausage and the remarkably potent hot links, all from OKC’s own Schwabs Meats.

