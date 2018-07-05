Thunder Announces Summer League Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 5, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018. The Thunder’s summer league team will play a minimum of five games, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

Oklahoma City’s summer league roster includes Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson and center Dakari Johnson, along with PJ Dozier and Daniel Hamilton and 2018 draft picks Devon Hall and Kevin Hervey. Members of the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, Michael Carrera, Michael Cobbins, Justin Leon and Rashawn Thomas are also on the roster. Mark Daigneault, head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, will lead Oklahoma City’s summer league entry with Thunder assistant coach Vin Bhavnani serving as associate head coach.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com. Games can be viewed live on the ESPN networks or NBA TV and all box scores/game recaps can be found online at www.okcthunder.com.

The Thunder’s complete Summer League roster can be found here and Oklahoma City’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League schedule is as follows:

DATE OPPONENT TIME(CT) LOCATION Friday, July 6 Charlotte 4:30 PM Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV) Saturday, July 7 Brooklyn 6:00 PM Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV) Monday, July 9 Toronto 2:30 PM Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV) Wed.-Mon., July 11-16 Tournament Play Tuesday, July 17 Championship Game