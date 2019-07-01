Thunder Announces Summer League Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its roster today for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

The Thunder’s summer league team will play a minimum of five games and a maximum of seven, starting with four preliminary contests from July 6-11. The top eight teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game.

Oklahoma City’s summer league squad includes Thunder guards Deonte Burton and Hamidou Diallo. Thunder rights-held players Devon Hall and Kevin Hervey are also on the roster. Dave Bliss will serve as head coach of Oklahoma City’s summer league team.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com. Games can be viewed live on the ESPN networks or NBA TV. Full coverage of the Thunder at Summer League can be found at okcthunder.com, the Thunder Mobile App and on the team’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The Thunder’s complete Summer League roster and schedule are as follows: