Thunder Acquires Admiral Schofield and Draft Rights to Vít Krejčí

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Admiral Schofield and the draft rights to guard Vít Krejčí (selected 37th overall) from Washington in exchange for the draft rights to Cassius Winston (selected 53rd overall) and a 2024 second-round draft pick, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Schofield (6-5, 241) appeared in 33 games (two starts) for Washington during his rookie season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. The Tennessee product also saw action in 33 games (all starts) on assignment with the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League, recording averages of 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes per contest, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Krejčí (6-8, 195) spent the 19-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup where he appeared in 37 games (four starts), averaging 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting from the field in 9.2 minutes per contest.

