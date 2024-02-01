Thunder and OG&E Honor Ardmore Police Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024– The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Corporal Jared Johnson from the Ardmore Police Department as the February OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Monday, Feb. 5, 12 p.m., Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford Road, Ardmore. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Johnson with a donation to the Ardmore Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.

Johnson will also be recognized at the Thunder vs Washington Wizards game Feb. 23.

"Officer Johnson has demonstrated a commitment to safety and public service throughout his entire career,” said Richard DeLano, OG&E Community Affairs Manager for Ardmore. “A veteran of the U.S. military, Officer Johnson continues his service as a law enforcement officer. His specialized work with K9 officers in Ardmore and around the state is keeping our communities safer. We are thrilled to present him with this well-deserved award.”

The OG&E Safety Partner Award is a partnership between OG&E and the Thunder to recognize first responders across Oklahoma who exhibit the values of teamwork, integrity, public service, individual safety, and well-being.