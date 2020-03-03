Isaiah Roby Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 3, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In 13 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.31 blocks and 1.00 steal in 20.4 minutes per game.

Roby has appeared in three games for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

He is expected to be in uniform tonight when the Thunder faces the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. in Chesapeake Energy Arena.