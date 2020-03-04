Isaiah Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In 13 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.31 blocks and 1.00 steal in 20.4 minutes per game.

The Nebraska product has appeared in three games for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

He is expected to be in uniform today when the Blue takes on the Memphis Hustle at 11 a.m. in Chesapeake Energy Arena.