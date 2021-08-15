Thunder Signs Aaron Wiggins to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 15, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Aaron Wiggins to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Wiggins played three seasons at the University of Maryland, and in his final season averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection and was named the 2019-20 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.