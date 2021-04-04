Oklahoma City Thunder Medical Update



OKLAHOMA CITY, April 4, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forwards Josh Hall and Isaiah Roby each sustained a concussion during last night’s game at the Portland Trail Blazers and both players have been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Hall and Roby will each begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.