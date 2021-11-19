T-H-U-N-D-E-R and American Fidelity Host Regional Spelling Bee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder in partnership with American Fidelity Assurance Company, will host its annual Thunder Regional Spelling Bee, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

“The inaugural event in 2020 was a huge success, and thanks to our partners at American Fidelity Assurance Co., this year’s bee will be even better,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement for the Thunder. “We look forward to hosting and celebrating the many gifted students from across Oklahoma who will compete in this exciting event.”

Registration is open to eligible schools across 50 Oklahoma counties. Schools have until Jan. 14, 2022, to hold an on-campus spelling bee for students in grades K through eight. The top 25 spellers will advance to the next round for a chance to compete locally at the 2022 Thunder Regional Spelling Bee.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder to sponsor the Regional Spelling Bee,” said Melody Wortmann, American Fidelity vice president of Corporate Communications, Creative Services and Culture. “These events are so important for our students as they learn life skills and build confidence. We wish all the contestants across the state the best of luck as they study and prepare for the spelling bee!”

The Thunder Regional Spelling Bee serves as a qualifier for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. The cost for each school participating in the Thunder bee is $175 and the money will go directly to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Thunder will cover the cost for the regional winner to attend the national bee. The Thunder regional winner will compete alongside a regional winner from the Tulsa area to represent the state.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m., Dec. 31. For more information, visit okcthunder.com/spellingbee.