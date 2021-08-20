Thunder Announces 2021-22 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2021-22 regular season schedule today. The Thunder is set to tip-off the upcoming season with a road contest against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20, before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center for the team’s home opener on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Thunder will continue the tradition of hosting a New Year’s Eve contest on the final day of 2021 when the New York Knicks take the floor versus the Thunder in what will be one of 20 home weekend dates comprised of eight Friday, two Saturday and 10 Sunday games.

Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast all of the Thunder’s 82 regular-season games with Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson. All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City with Matt Pinto providing play-by-play. In addition, WKY (930 AM) in Oklahoma City will broadcast all 41 of the Thunder’s home games in Spanish with Eleno Ornelas. NBA TV is scheduled to broadcast four Thunder games throughout the season.

The Thunder’s well-balanced month-by-month breakdown includes six games in October (three home, three road), 14 games in November (seven home, seven road), 15 games in December (eight home, seven road), 14 games in January (seven home, seven road), 12 games in February (five home, seven road), 15 games in March (eight home, seven road) and six games in April (three home, three road).

The Thunder will compete in 14 back-to-back sets during the 2021-22 season, consisting of three home/home, five road/road, five home/road and one road/home back-to-backs.

Tickets for all Paycom Center games scheduled from Oct. 4 through Dec. 31 will go on-sale to Thunder fans on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at okcthunder.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets for games scheduled in 2022, will go on-sale on Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. For more information regarding Thunder season tickets, partial plans or group tickets, please call 405-208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcthunder.com/tickets.

Fans can view and download the team’s entire 2021-22 schedule at okcthunder.com/schedule and sync to mobile devices on the Thunder Mobile App.