Thunder Announces 2020-21 Second Half Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2020-21 regular season second-half schedule today. Oklahoma City is set to tip-off the second half of the season with a three-game homestand beginning with a March 11 contest versus the Dallas Mavericks.

During the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, the Thunder will play nine home weekend dates comprised of two Friday, four Saturday and three Sunday matchups. The Thunder’s remaining schedule also includes nine sets of back-to-back games.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will broadcast all of the Thunder’s 36 regular season second-half games with Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson. All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City with Matt Pinto providing play-by-play.

The Thunder’s month-by-month breakdown includes 11 additional games scheduled for March (seven home and four away), 16 games in April (seven home and nine road) and nine in May (five home and four away).

Oklahoma City will host three four-game homestands during the second half of the season with one of these extended home stretches occurring in March (March 24 vs. Memphis – March 31 vs. Toronto) and the others beginning in April (April 5 vs. Detroit – April 10 vs. Philadelphia and April 29 vs. New Orleans – May 4 vs. Sacramento).

The 2020-21 regular season will conclude on May 16 when the Thunder hosts a home contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans can view and download the team’s 2020-21 second-half schedule at okcthunder.com/schedule and sync to mobile devices on the Thunder Mobile App.