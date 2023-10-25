Thunder and OG&E Honor Enid Police Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E will honor Sgt. Justin Hodges from the Enid Police Department as the October OG&E Safety Partner Award recipient, Thursday, Oct. 26, 12 p.m., 401 W State Ave, Enid. During the celebration the Thunder and OG&E will present Hodges with a donation to the Enid Police Department. The event is free and open to the public.

Hodges will also be recognized at the Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game Nov. 14.

“Sergeant Hodges’ dedication to safety has an influential impact on the Enid community,” said Alex Mantz, community affairs manager at OG&E. “His commitment to maintaining a safe environment goes beyond his role and he has devoted his time to serve those around him. We want to celebrate Hodges’ leadership and admirable service in Enid by honoring him with this award.”

The OG&E Safety Partner Award is a partnership between OG&E and the Thunder to recognize first responders across Oklahoma who exhibit the values of teamwork, integrity, public service, individual safety, and well-being.

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

