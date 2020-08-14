Thunder 2020 First Round Playoffs Schedule Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will match-up against the Houston Rockets in the First Round of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Playoffs, it was announced today.

The series is set to commence with Game 1on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. (CT), followed by Game 2on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. (CT). Game 3 will take placeon Saturday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. (CT)while Game 4 is set forMonday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. (CT). If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played on alternating days,beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 26.Game times for Games 5-7 (if necessary) will become available at a later time.

All First Round games will be broadcast throughout the region on FOX Sports Oklahoma, unless they are exclusive games on ABC.

All games throughout the playoffs will be broadcast on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM in Oklahoma City) and The Sports Animal Tulsa (97.1 FM).