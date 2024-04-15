PLAYOFFS TIP OFF WITH THUNDER UP IN THE PARK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Monday, April 15, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin each home game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs with Thunder UP in the Park. This pregame event is a free, family-friendly festival at Scissortail Park plaza (S. Robinson and OKC Boulevard), starting with the Sunday, April 21, round 1, game 1. The NBA will release game 1 start time as well as the full round 1 schedule later this week. The Thunder is hosting games 1 and 2, and games 5 and 7 - if necessary - of its first-round matchup. The Thunder’s opponent in the first round won’t be decided until the conclusion of the NBA Play-in Tournament on Friday, April 19.

Thunder UP in the Park begins three hours prior to every playoff home game and concludes 30 minutes before tipoff. The Thunder is encouraging game attendees to make their way into Paycom Center when doors open, two hours prior to the game, so they can be in their seats, put on their playoff t-shirts and welcome Thunder players to the floor.

Park pregame activities include Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden, music from Thunder DJ Emcee One, face painting, skills-and-drills station, inflatable games, and appearances by the Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, O’City Dance Crew, Thunder Drummers, and Storm Chasers. Additionally, the Thunder will debut the newest version of the OG&E ThunderBolt interactive fan exhibit featuring an interactive player wall, pop a shot and more.

TICKETS: Fans seeking tickets have three opportunities to get in the game. A limited number of tickets are available for round 1 home games and go on sale at okcthunder.com/buytickets. Fans can also purchase guaranteed, authentic tickets from season ticket members and other fans through okcthunder.com/buytickets, as available. Only tickets sold through the Thunder website via Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic and ensure entry into Paycom Center for the game.

During each Thunder UP in the Park, the Thunder will also give away 20 pairs of tickets to that night’s home playoff game. Fans, age 18 and older, can earn a chance to win tickets by completing digital challenges at the three QR code stations located throughout the park plaza. The ticket drawing takes place at the conclusion of the event which is just before the Thunder hits the court. Fans can also monitor Thunder social media accounts for additional opportunities to win tickets.

Should the Thunder earn the opportunity to play additional home playoff games, tickets will go on sale as those games are confirmed. Fans can visit okcthunder.com/playoffscentral or Thunder social media channels for on-sale announcements and other information.

A MILLION T-SHIRTS: A fan favorite, the Thunder will place a playoff t-shirt on each seat at Paycom Center for every home playoff game. This playoff appearance represents a significant milestone. During the first home game of round 1, the Thunder will distribute its one-millionth playoff t-shirt. Game attendees should plan to arrive early to join in this OKC playoff tradition and gear up before the players hit the floor.

AUCTION AND 50/50 RAFFLE: During each playoff home game, the Thunder will auction autographed items, as well as other signed sports memorabilia, to benefit the Thunder Community Foundation. In addition, during each home and away playoff game, fans can participate in the 50/50 Raffle. With each raffle, fans can purchase raffle tickets online and the total pot is split with 50% of the proceeds benefiting the Thunder Community Foundation and 50% of the net proceeds going to one lucky participating fan.

THUNDER PLAYOFF PATIO: On all away playoff game days, fans can gather at the Thunder Playoff Patio, 401 NW 10th in Midtown, before they head to their favorite watch party. Playoff Patio fun is open to fans of all ages and each away game has a different slate of activities. To view the Thunder Playoff Patio activity agenda, visit okcthunder.com/playoffpatio.

TUNE IN: Unless on ABC, all round 1 games will be carried live on Bally Sports Oklahoma and the Bally Sports+ App with coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. Any games beyond the first round will only be televised nationally on TNT or ABC. All games throughout the playoffs will be broadcast on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM in Oklahoma City).

AROUND TOWN: Beginning the week of April 15, fans will also see Thunder playoff-inspired art around the metro area including window art at local businesses and large scale graphics at the Omni Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. During playoffs, Scissortail Park will also be home to a unique, custom art installation comprised of three 40-foot and one 20-foot shipping containers.