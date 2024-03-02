Thunder Signs Mike Muscala

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 2, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Mike Muscala, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Muscala returns to Oklahoma City after spending four seasons with the Thunder (2019-2023) where he appeared in 168 games (seven starts) and averaged 7.0 points on 39.2% 3-point shooting (248-632 3FGs) and 3.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
Currently in his 11th NBA season, the Bucknell product was originally drafted 44th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and in 532 career games (45 starts), Muscala has averaged 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.