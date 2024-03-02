Thunder Signs Mike Muscala

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 2, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Mike Muscala, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Muscala returns to Oklahoma City after spending four seasons with the Thunder (2019-2023) where he appeared in 168 games (seven starts) and averaged 7.0 points on 39.2% 3-point shooting (248-632 3FGs) and 3.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.